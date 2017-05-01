Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kennametal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/kennametal-inc-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-kmt.html.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s market cap is $3.34 billion.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company earned $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Kennametal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,184,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,438,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,009,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kennametal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.