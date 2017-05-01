Kennametal Inc. to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kennametal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.
Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s market cap is $3.34 billion.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company earned $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.76%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Kennametal by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,184,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,438,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,009,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kennametal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.
