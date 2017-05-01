Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in American Tower Corp were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.37. 803,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.61.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest increased their price target on shares of American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other American Tower Corp news, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $10,945,549.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,360,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $7,995,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,249 shares of company stock worth $22,541,591. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

