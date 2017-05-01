Kellogg Company (K) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kellogg Company earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,140 shares. Kellogg Company has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Kellogg Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kellogg Company (K) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/kellogg-company-k-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.