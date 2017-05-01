Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) traded up 2.1248% on Wednesday, hitting $10.7231. 32,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9916 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business earned $16.53 million during the quarter. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director William D. Masse sold 21,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $203,260.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg F. Orlen sold 28,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $270,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,736 shares of company stock worth $1,909,080. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

