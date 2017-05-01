Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBR & Co cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) traded down 0.790% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.185. The company had a trading volume of 854,049 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.879 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $327.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 793,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 595,138 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $320,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 170,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 39,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

