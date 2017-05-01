Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Keane Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Keane Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keane Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) traded down 3.84% on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 213,351 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. Keane Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group during the first quarter valued at about $722,000.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

