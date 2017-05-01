KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KCAP Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) traded down 2.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,449 shares. KCAP Financial has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm’s market cap is $139.71 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. KCAP Financial’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 102.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KCAP Financial during the third quarter worth $389,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 106,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 865.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in KCAP Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

