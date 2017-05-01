Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Media stories about Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down 0.59% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 66,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The stock’s market cap is $425.71 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). The business earned $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post ($2.76) EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/karyopharm-therapeutics-kpti-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-31.html.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.