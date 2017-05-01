Karl Upton Monaghan Purchases 3,091 Shares of Wandisco PLC (WAND) Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider Karl Upton Monaghan bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,394.91 ($15,846.22).

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) opened at 487.00 on Monday. Wandisco PLC has a one year low of GBX 120.00 and a one year high of GBX 541.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 179.23 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.88.

Wandisco PLC Company Profile

WANdisco plc focuses on Active Data Replication technology. The Company’s WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers. The Company is involved in the development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance. The Company is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software.

