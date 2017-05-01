Kansas City Southern (KSU) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Citigroup Inc

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective cut by Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from an accumulate rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 19,603 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.66 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,629.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 270.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

