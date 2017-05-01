Kansas City Life Insurance Co (KCLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (NASDAQ:KCLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company offers individual life, annuity and group products and variable life, variable annuities, mutual funds and other investment options. The Company offers interest sensitive products that include an array of universal life, variable universal life, fixed deferred annuities, and variable annuities.

