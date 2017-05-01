KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,680,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,142,000 after buying an additional 584,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,487,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,823,000 after buying an additional 71,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,193,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,376,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 0.51% on Monday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,372 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

