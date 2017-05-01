KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $815,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,884,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,371,000 after buying an additional 688,708 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,344,000 after buying an additional 1,025,423 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,739,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,714,000 after buying an additional 943,331 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,146,000 after buying an additional 636,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,336,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.45% during trading on Monday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 580,634 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

In related news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

