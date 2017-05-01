KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $737,000 in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corp by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. 250,374 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.60. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tutor Perini Corp had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini Corp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tutor Perini Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini Corp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $3,329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 534,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,188.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

