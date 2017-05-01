KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $17.149 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,070 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) traded up 0.70% during trading on Monday, hitting $61.76. 892,119 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business earned $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/kames-capital-plc-has-17-149-million-stake-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $3,293,121.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,495.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $790,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,549. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.