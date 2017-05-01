Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Buyback $100 million in Outstanding Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, which allows the company to buyback $100 million in shares on Monday, April 17th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America Corp reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) opened at 84.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post $4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $93,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

