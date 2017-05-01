K12 Inc. (LRN) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in a research note released on Friday morning.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. K12 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) traded up 3.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,396 shares. K12 has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $749.87 million, a PE ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm earned $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. K12 had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.24%. K12’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K12 will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, EVP Lynda Cloud sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of K12 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

