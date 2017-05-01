K12 Inc. (LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. K12 had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.
K12 (NYSE:LRN) traded up 3.66% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 412,464 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. K12 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $21.08.
In other K12 news, EVP Lynda Cloud sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in K12 during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in K12 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in K12 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
K12 Company Profile
K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.
