Just Eat PLC (JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 725 ($9.27) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) target price on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 734 ($9.38) target price on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Just Eat PLC from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Just Eat PLC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.80) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 672.81 ($8.60).

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) opened at 575.92371 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.91 billion. Just Eat PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 376.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 623.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.62.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison bought 14,622 shares of Just Eat PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £79,251.24 ($101,318.38).

About Just Eat PLC

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

