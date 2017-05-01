Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s (JUP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 545 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.33) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 487 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 451.29 ($5.77).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 474.9111 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 437.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.65. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.13 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 324.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 486.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s previous dividend of $4.50.

In other news, insider Jonathon Bond bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,900 ($53,566.86). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 667,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £3,168,976.75 ($4,051,363.78).

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

