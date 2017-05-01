Juno Therapeutics Inc (JUNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JUNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co set a $30.00 target price on Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Maxim Group set a $34.00 target price on Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Juno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 1,433.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/juno-therapeutics-inc-juno-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) opened at 24.94 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $2.58 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm earned $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 445.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 409.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Juno Therapeutics will post ($2.88) EPS for the current year.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.