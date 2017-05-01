Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Juniper's first-quarter 2017 result was driven by strong adoption of its cloud products and robust performance from the QFX switch product line. Management noted that pricing pressure, unfavorable product and customer mix along with higher DRAM memory prices will continue to hurt gross margin in the rest of 2017. Moreover lumpy router revenue growth is also a concern. Additionally, stiff competition and ongoing consolidation in the telecom market remain concerns. Despite these challenges, frequent product launches, cost reduction initiatives and improving execution are encouraging. Growing adoptions for the company’s cloud products (particualrly in data center), aggressive share buybacks and favorable dividend policy remain attractive for investors. We note that the stock has outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.96.

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,038 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.23. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, EVP Pradeep Sindhu sold 76,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,409.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Davidson sold 26,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $736,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 3,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 9,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

