Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,700,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $574,898,000 after buying an additional 395,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,638,000 after buying an additional 1,141,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,433,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $278,774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,171,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,359,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened at 99.74 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Pacific Crest raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $5,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

