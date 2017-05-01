Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £20,012.50 ($25,584.89).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, David Cicurel acquired 9 shares of Judges Scientific PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($186.86).

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) opened at 1629.50 on Monday. Judges Scientific PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,125.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,895.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 99.51 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,531.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,457.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Judges Scientific PLC’s previous dividend of $9.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Insider Buys £20,012.50 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/judges-scientific-plc-jdg-insider-buys-20012-50-in-stock.html.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Judges Scientific PLC Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of scientific instrument businesses. The Company’s activities are predominantly in or in support of the design and manufacture of scientific instruments. Its segments include Materials Sciences and Vacuum.

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.