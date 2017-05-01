Siemens AG (SIE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens AG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.20 ($138.26).

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) traded down 0.965% on Wednesday, hitting €131.122. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €126.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.83. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €86.85 and a 52-week high of €133.29. The stock has a market cap of €106.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.465.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

