JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $162,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 352,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 395,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,362,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $289,629.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $918,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

