Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $654,210,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,754,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,667,000 after buying an additional 6,209,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 8,151,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,763,000 after buying an additional 1,965,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company earned $25.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.25 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vining Sparks raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $983,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,203.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $918,075.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

