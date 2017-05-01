JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $654,210,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,754,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,667,000 after buying an additional 6,209,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 8,151,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,763,000 after buying an additional 1,965,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company earned $25.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.25 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vining Sparks raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $918,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $983,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

