Joseph Lee Grant Matheson Purchases 33,900 Shares of AlarmForce Industries (AF) Stock

AlarmForce Industries (TSE:AF) Director Joseph Lee Grant Matheson purchased 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,086.00.

Joseph Lee Grant Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Joseph Lee Grant Matheson purchased 20,200 shares of AlarmForce Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,130.00.

AlarmForce Industries (TSE:AF) traded down 0.37% on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares. AlarmForce Industries has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $124.38 million.

About AlarmForce Industries

AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.

