Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 5,000 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Chairman Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) traded up 0.1018% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.2501. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $846.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9745 and a beta of 0.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

