Joseph Hunter Saklad Sells 8,850 Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Stock

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 8,850 shares of Select Comfort Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $271,606.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,625.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded down 0.10% during trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,854 shares. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCSS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on Select Comfort Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,228,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Select Comfort Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

