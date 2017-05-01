Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 57 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) traded up 1.3281% during trading on Monday, reaching $116.3854. The company had a trading volume of 170,189 shares. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.6741 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $7.96 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

