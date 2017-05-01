Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Iberia Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Jones Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) opened at 2.00 on Monday. Jones Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company’s market cap is $124.39 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company earned $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Jones Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Energy will post ($0.66) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jones-energy-inc-jone-receives-buy-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Jones Energy during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 133.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 389,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 222,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 593,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Park Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.