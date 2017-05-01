Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $128.54 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.28 to $112.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. Johnson & Johnson also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 650.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

