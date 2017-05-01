Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,566,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,455,000 after buying an additional 4,892,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $549,377,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,147.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,946,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,967,000 after buying an additional 4,549,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,375,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $148,524,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06. The business earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

