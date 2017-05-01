Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price

Headlines about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 19 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.247% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.165. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,294 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $334.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.703 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The company earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

