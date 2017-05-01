Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share also updated its FY17 guidance to $2.60-2.68 EPS.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) opened at 41.57 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $39.00 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is -314.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.35.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

