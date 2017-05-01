Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.52. 5,042,543 shares of the stock were exchanged. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock’s market cap is $38.95 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s payout ratio is presently -314.87%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

