salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $16,140.80 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $16,140.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $16,294.06.

On Thursday, April 6th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $16,557.90.

On Thursday, March 30th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $15,956.50.

On Thursday, March 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $15,908.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $16,272.72.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Victor Roos sold 194 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $16,138.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 141 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $11,781.96.

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $11,842.56.

On Thursday, February 16th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $11,761.92.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Victor Roos sold 144 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $11,628.00.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 86.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com, inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 80.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 53,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 25.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,081,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after buying an additional 221,348 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

