Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) traded down 1.8853% on Wednesday, reaching $5.7299. The company had a trading volume of 8,299 shares. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.0762 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm earned $24.38 million during the quarter. JMP Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JMP Group Inc. (JMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jmp-group-inc-jmp-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is currently 900.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group, Inc is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.