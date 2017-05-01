Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 128.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at 21.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.26.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.99 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $186,282.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $372,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

