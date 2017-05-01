Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Group LLC

Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Associated British Foods plc (NASDAQ:ASBFY) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Associated British Foods plc Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

