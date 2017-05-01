Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.13) target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

ACA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 441 ($5.69) to GBX 362 ($4.67) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC to GBX 540 ($6.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acacia Mining PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 610 ($7.88) to GBX 500 ($6.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 461.67 ($5.96).

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) traded down 0.4028% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 396.2695. Acacia Mining PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 300.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.98. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.64 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Acacia Mining PLC’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

About Acacia Mining PLC

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

