Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Viacom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America Corp upped their price target on Viacom from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Viacom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened at 42.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.33. Viacom has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viacom will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Viacom by 80.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Viacom by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Viacom by 579.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

