Insulet Co. (PODD) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) traded down 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 500,056 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.50 billion. Insulet has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business earned $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 87.46% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post ($0.43) EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $57,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,282 shares of company stock worth $3,732,282. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 369,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Insulet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 943.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Insulet by 73.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

