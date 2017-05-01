Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Intu Properties PLC (INTU)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.58) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Intu Properties PLC to a sell rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.68) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 272 ($3.48).

Shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) traded down 0.9342% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 275.9486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.71 billion. Intu Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 254.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 319.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Intu Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

In related news, insider John Whittaker purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904 ($31,838.40). Also, insider David Fischel sold 15,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.57), for a total value of £43,431.93 ($55,525.35).

Intu Properties PLC Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company is primarily a shopping center-focused business and operates through two segments, including United Kingdom and Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway.

