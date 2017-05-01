Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.09 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down 1.56% on Wednesday, hitting $474.47. 937,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $497.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

