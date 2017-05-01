Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) in a report published on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $41.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) opened at 38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2261 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 139.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 998,524 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 12.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

