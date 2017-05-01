Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) opened at 1.55 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $115.58 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company earned $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.07% and a negative net margin of 1,663.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Charlemagne Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

