Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

LNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Snyder's-Lance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) traded down 1.16% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 228,105 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 220.57 and a beta of 0.63. Snyder's-Lance has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm earned $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snyder's-Lance will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-snyders-lance-inc-lnce.html.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Warehime purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,425,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,180,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Snyder's-Lance by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,423,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,536,000 after buying an additional 454,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Snyder's-Lance by 499.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 348,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 290,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.